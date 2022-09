Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

On Monday, September 12th, 70-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer Teddy Gentry of the country and Southern rock band Alabama was arrested in Cherokee, County, Alabama, forced into an orange jumpsuit, subjected to a mugshot, and incarcerated behind bars.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/teddy-gentry-arrest-is-embarrassment-for-state-not-alabama/