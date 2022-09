Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 05:09 Hits: 6

The 2022 Americana Music Awards transpired at the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday Night, September 14th, with Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty all walking away with big awards. There were also a few surprises.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/billy-strings-wins-big-luke-bell-paid-tribute-at-americana-music-awards/