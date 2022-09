Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 20:38 Hits: 4

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Dianne Reeves, whose song "Endangered Species" was sung by Sheryl Lee Ralph when she accepted an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/13/1122796539/jazz-icon-dianne-reeves-lost-her-breath-as-sheryl-lee-ralph-sang-her-song-at-emm