Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:05 Hits: 2

South Korean dystopian series, "Squid Game" also saw its star, Lee Jung-jae, become the first to win the "Best Actor" gong in a non-English-speaking role.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/squid-game-succession-win-big-at-emmys-2022/a-63101022?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf