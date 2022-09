Articles

France has lost "a national treasure," said French President Emmanuel Macron. Godard was one of the most influential film directors and was often credited with revolutionizing cinema.

https://www.dw.com/en/jean-luc-godard-french-swiss-film-director-dies-at-age-91/a-63101652?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf