Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

The concert of a lifetime will be going down on October 11th at Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena when three hometown heroes come together to help raise funds in a massive concert for flood relief. Don't rub your eyes: Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, and Chris Stapleton will all be playing together.

