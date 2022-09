Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

The queen's coffin arrived at the cathedral following a procession through Edinburgh joined by King Charles III and his siblings. The reverend spoke of her 'legendary love' for Scotland. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-elizabeth-ii-honored-at-scotland-s-st-giles-cathedral/a-63087593?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf