Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 17:57 Hits: 6

Turkish singer Gulsen was accused of inciting hatred over a joke she made about a band member who attended a religious school. She faces trial on October 21.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-pop-star-gulsen-released-from-house-arrest/a-63097381?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf