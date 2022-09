Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 09:03 Hits: 6

Charles will lead the royal family in procession as the queen's casket is taken to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Meanwhile, mourners were warned they may face lengthy waits to say farewell. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/king-charles-to-join-somber-procession-of-queen-s-casket/a-63087593?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf