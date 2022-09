Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

I hope someone out there appreciates the rigors one has to go through to cover the full breadth of what falls in the "country music" beat. Lucky for you, I watched the debut episode of FOX's new country music drama 'Monarch' starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon so you didn't have to, and I just want to say, you're welcome.

