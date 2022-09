Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 17:06 Hits: 6

The Queen's coffin has arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prince William said he was honored to be the new Prince of Wales.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-elizabeth-ii-s-casket-arrives-in-edinburgh-as-it-happened/a-63082114?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf