Johnny Cash Tribute / James Hand Reissue Coming from Hillgrass Bluebilly

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 14:59 Hits: 5

A new Johnny Cash compilation, as well as a 10th year Anniversary/Deluxe Edition of the James Hand studio album 'Mighty Lonesome Man' is coming from the Austin, TX-based independent record label Hillgrass Bluebilly Records. The releases are part of a last hurrah and Grand Finale from the label after releasing multiple original albums, compilations, and reissues over the past 15 years.

