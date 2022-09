Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

Not entirely country, but country enough, with interesting and curious textures throughout, unique and unexpected approaches to songs, and inspired songwriting graced by soaring performances, King Margo's new album 'Waters Rise' begs to be remarked upon, and heard by a wider audience.

