Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 13:44 Hits: 2

Hrishikesh Hirway always wanted to be a musician. When his dream didn't go as planned, he navigated complex feelings of success and failure — embracing opportunities that became unexpected gifts.

(Image credit: Ryan Lash/Ryan Lash / TED )

