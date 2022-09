Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 16:14 Hits: 7

The self-taught violinist, producer, and songwriter doesn't just experience or consume global sounds; she interacts with them. Natural Brown Prom Queen feels like a world tour of her brain.

(Image credit: Edwig Henson)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/09/1121978949/sudan-archives-natural-brown-prom-queen-review