Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 17:55 Hits: 6

Jazz Night in America spotlights a young musician and composer who is wise beyond his years. Hear Isaiah J. Thompson's story and his unquestionable gift at the keys.

(Image credit: Zeph Colombatto)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121304967/youngbloods-pianist-isaiah-j-thompson