The memorial concert in London featured the likes of Paul McCartney and Queen, but the most special guest of the night was Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his dad's spot behind the drum kit.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/05/1121104587/foo-fighters-holds-its-first-concert-since-the-death-of-taylor-hawkins