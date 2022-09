Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 14:52 Hits: 3

The Colombian singer-songwriter started working on De Adentro Pa Afuera, a bright LP featuring Camila Cabello, Grupo Firme, and more, right before his daughter was born.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/camilo-talks-about-his-new-album-de-adentro-pa-afuera-1234587030/