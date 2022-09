Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 15:05 Hits: 7

This Jon Pardi guy must've taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque or something. He's all wrong side up. Doesn't he understand that the arc of a country music star is to start off real twangy so you get support from the grassroots, and then as soon as you start to blow up a little bit, switch to pop or rock to cash in.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-jon-pardis-mr-saturday-night/