Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 08:23 Hits: 6

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, DW's Campus Project at the Beethovenfest Bonn is bringing young people together in its musical vision of the future.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/campus-project-2022-focus-on-belarus-and-ukraine/a-63021468?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf