Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 14:18 Hits: 2

Beyond his political career, Mikhail Gorbachev became an unlikely cultural icon, appearing in ads for Pizza Hut and Louis Vuitton. He was immortalized in film by Werner Herzog, and even won a Grammy Award.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mikhail-gorbachev-s-pop-culture-legacy/a-62982574?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf