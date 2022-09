Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 01:42 Hits: 4

Award-winning US actress and activist Jane Fonda said she has begun treatment and vowed to fight the "very treatable" illness. The 84-year-old shared the news of her condition in a post on social media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/actress-jane-fonda-diagnosed-with-cancer/a-63008163?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf