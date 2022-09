Articles

When Jamey Johnson stood on the stage Friday, August 12th in Lincoln, Nebraska, and barked profanities at the local radio station KX 96.9, he wasn't just angry they had used "his" stage to promote their station, he was venting the pent up frustration many independent, Red Dirt, and Texas music artists feel.

