Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 17:52 Hits: 5

In addition to writing and producing most of his own records, Robinson also wrote for other Motown acts, including the Temptations, the Marvellettes and Marvin Gaye. Originally broadcast in 2006.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/02/1120722907/fresh-airs-summer-music-interviews-motown-legend-smokey-robinson