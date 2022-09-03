Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 00:58 Hits: 7

By Paul T. Mueller – Steve Earle’s August 31 show at Houston’s Heights Theater began with a seven-song tribute to one of Earle’s musical heroes, Jerry Jeff Walker. Fittingly, Earle opened with “Gettin’ By,” which happens to be the opening track of his latest album, Jerry Jeff, featuring 10 Walker songs, and also the first track on Walker’s iconic 1973…

Read more

The post Steve Earle in concert, with a nod to Jerry Jeff appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/steve-earle-in-concert-with-a-nod-to-jerry-jeff/