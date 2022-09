Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 08:18 Hits: 2

EU-wide sanctions are making it harder for Russians to visit the bloc. Additional visa restrictions mean many Russians are spending their holidays elsewhere.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-vacationers-flock-to-non-european-destinations/a-62991234?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf