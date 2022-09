Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 09:42 Hits: 4

Amazon Prime brings Tolkien's fantasy world back to life. Opulent images, a diverse cast — fans have great expectations for the most expensive series in TV history.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/back-to-middle-earth-rings-of-power-series-launches/a-63000603?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf