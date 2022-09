Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 14:01 Hits: 4

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is celebrating Black filmmakers in the United States from 1897 to 1971. In putting the first-of-its-kind show together, the curators found works that had long been feared lost.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-academy-museum-unearthed-gems-of-black-american-cinema/a-62965115?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf