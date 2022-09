Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 13:48 Hits: 7

The hard-candy rockers on the Brit-rock supernova's third album are perfect for arena singalongs and TikTok soundtracks.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/review-yungblud-yungblud-1234584054/