Published on Friday, 02 September 2022

If you're sick and tired of turning on the CMA and ACM Awards and wondering where the hell your favorite artists are as you stare at some dude in skinny jeans shaking his ass with backup dancers, or a tractor rapper singing into an Auto-tuner, it's about time you checked out the Dale Watson-founded Ameripolitan Awards.

