Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Many country music artists are based in Nashville, and many more come to the city every year to "make it" in the mecca of the country industry. But a very select few country performers are actually from there. Gabe Lee is one of those rare few, and he'll be offering his assessments and perspectives...

