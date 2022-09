Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

A self-described "showgirl at its finest," Lizzo initially thought she'd be a classical flautist. Though rap and pop won out, she still brings the flute into her music. Originally broadcast in 2019.

