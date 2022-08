Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 16:43 Hits: 7

As reported by Saving Country Music in July, a new 6-part, 12-hour documentary named 'They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes, and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours' is on the way, featuring over 90 interviews and 75 live performances, with Jessi Colter executive producing.

