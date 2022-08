Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 17:29 Hits: 2

The Scottish guitarist defies expectations, ditching his traditional nylon-strung instrument for a Fender Stratocaster to play a startling range of music – from Meredith Monk to Chick Corea.

(Image credit: Iga Gozdowska/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2022/08/29/1114352572/sean-shibe-a-shape-shifting-artist-redefines-the-idea-of-a-classical-guitarist