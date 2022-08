Articles

Terry Gross spoke with Queen lead guitarist Brian May in 2010 about recording the many vocals in "Bohemian Rhapsody," writing the anthem "We Will Rock You" and getting a PhD in astrophysics.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/29/1119640665/fresh-airs-summer-music-interviews-queen-guitarist-brian-may