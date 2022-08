Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 18:02 Hits: 6

Haden grew up singing in his family's country music radio shows but turned to the bass when polio damaged his vocal cords. He died in 2014. Originally broadcast between 1983 and 2008.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/30/1120033909/fresh-airs-summer-music-interviews-jazz-great-charlie-haden