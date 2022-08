Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:31 Hits: 1

Once the star of the great opera houses, Anna Netrebko came under fire for not distancing herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a break, she's back on stage again. DW saw her in Cologne.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opera-star-anna-netrebko-makes-a-controversial-comeback/a-62967526?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf