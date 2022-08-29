Exclusive: Francesca Brown Premieres True Country Track ‘Wrong To Right’

Articles

Premiering exclusively today is singer-songwriter Francesca Brown‘s new single, “Wrong To Right,” in which the twang and steel of old time country coalesce with this native Californian’s voice to paint an authentic soundscape. Her melodic leaps and bounds and gorgeous intonation bring to mind the magical properties of Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris, but just like those predecessors Brown too can be summed up in two words: something different.

Growing up in an unstable environment and bearing witness to domestic violence and addiction, Brown raised herself from teen to adult. Now she’s raising two babies of her own. As weird as this may sound, when someone finds their True North, they find comfort in trying to make sense of the things that just don’t make sense. It can be a powerful learning opportunity. And in her case, music is the channel through which these emotions are sent to the listener – emotions that come with picking up pieces of a fragmented foundation. It’s been said that “country music is wherever the soul of a country music fan is.” And well, I’m here for it and I am happy to find the heart of it still beating boldly in Francesca Brown.

“I may not have finished college,” she tells me, “but one thing I am sure about is that I am pretty good at seeing people. Maybe it was all the years of serving them in bars and restaurants or raising myself from my teen years on without realizing it at the time, or leaving home at a young age and not looking back.

“Being sort of your own guide or rock is scary at times and makes you question yourself. In writing this song I really wanted to paint a picture of myself, a sort of therapy session. ‘Wrong To Right’ is about coming to peace with who I was, where I have come from, who I am now, and at the same time recognizing my strength and power as a woman and a mother.”

Written by Francesca Brown

Produced & Engineered by Kenneth James Gibson at Meadows Heavy Recorders in Idyllwild, Ca.

Acoustic Guitar, Vocals: Francesca Brown

Acoustic Guitar, Backing Vocals: Kenneth James Gibson

Pedal Steel: David Cuetter

Fiddle: Julie Carpenter

Drums: Charlie Woodburn

Bass: Rob Hume

This single is the first of three to set the tone for an album slated for spring 2023.

Connect with Francesca Brown:

Pre-save | Official | Instagram | Facebook

