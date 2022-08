Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 17:47 Hits: 2

In 2010, Richards recounted how he woke up just long enough to record the famous opening riff of "Satisfaction" on a cassette player he'd placed next to his bed: "I actually dreamt the damned thing."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/29/1119640101/fresh-airs-summer-music-interviews-keith-richards