Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 20:46 Hits: 1

The Grammy-winning jazz drummer Antonio Sanchez returns with a stacked list of guest artists, including his legendary abuelo, for the second volume of his Bad Hombre project.

(Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/29/1119966572/grammy-winning-drummer-antonio-sanchez-discusses-the-making-of-bad-hombre-vol-ii