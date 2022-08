Articles

Friends of country artist Luke Bell are raising concerns after he went missing over a week ago on Saturday, August 20th near 4th Ave. in Tucson, Arizona. Bell hasn't been seen or heard from since. There is a possibility he is still in the area, or he could have left the Tucson area and Arizona entirely.

