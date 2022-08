Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 06:29 Hits: 10

Rob Sheffield breaks down the night's highest highs and lowest lows at the self-described “biggest music party of the year”

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-live-reviews/mtv-vmas-video-music-awards-review-rob-sheffield-1234577305/