Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 16:34 Hits: 5

There are multiple books and films on the life of Johnny Cash, but "The Redemption of an American Icon" focuses specifically on Cash's life in the early 70s after he experienced a career resurgence due to the success of his live prison albums, but his demons and addictions came rushing to the forefront.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-johnny-cash-documentary-books-theater-run/