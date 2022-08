Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 08:08 Hits: 7

After work, a business trip or a vacation, people head home. Emanuele Coccia, an Italian philosophy professor, wrote a book about what makes home so special — a space for privacy, pets, clothes and of course: people!

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/5-reasons-why-there-is-no-place-like-home/a-62907731?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf