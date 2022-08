Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 22:03 Hits: 7

Silverstone Auctions said there was "fierce bidding'' for the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was specially adapted for the Princess of Wales, who drove it in the 1980s.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/princess-diana-s-unique-ford-escort-sells-for-%C2%A3650-000-at-auction/a-62952909?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf