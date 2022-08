Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 16:20 Hits: 6

Protesters have been gluing themselves to famous paintings and sculptures across Europe to demand climate justice. The chosen artworks have a symbolic value.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iconic-artworks-weaponized-by-climate-activists/a-62927968?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf