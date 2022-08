Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 13:11 Hits: 3

For the first time in decades, contemporary Western artworks, from Donald Judd to Christo, are on public display in the Iranian capital. They had long been locked away so as not to offend Islamic values.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tehran-iranians-flock-to-western-art-exhibition/a-62936478?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf