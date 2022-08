Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 13:56 Hits: 0

Like adulthood itself, "Miracles" is bittersweet — a meditation on regrets and the passage of time.

(Image credit: Charlie Anastasis/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/08/25/1119392541/peter-matthew-bauer-miracles