Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

Beginning in the early '50s, Taylor treated his projects and artists with lush care and extensive support, eventually creating a Grammy-winning, cross-genre artistic hub with his label, CTI.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snapshot Foundation)

