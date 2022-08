Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 23:04 Hits: 5

The new track is off Jota Rosa's upcoming album Club Dieciseis 2, a continuation of a project started by superproducer Tainy.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/jota-rosa-premieres-como-un-nengo-1234581878/